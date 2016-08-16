BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Aug 16 Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :
* H1 result from ordinary activities flat at 9.4 million euros ($10.59 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* FY 17 non-pharma revenues in US are expected to grow by 15-25% year on year