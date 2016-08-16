Aug 16 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock invests in major electric generation facility planned for construction in New York

* Says construction of plant is expected to begin in Q4 2016 and is projected to be completed in Q4 2019

* Funds managed by Blackrock's Alternative Solutions Group to invest about 10 percent in 1,100 MW CCGT Cricket Valley electric generating facility