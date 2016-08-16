BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Produkty Klasztorne Sa :
* Q2 revenue 3,200 zlotys versus 757,204 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 28,545 zlotys versus loss of 126,833 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.