UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :
* FY HEPS will be between 154 pct and 174 pct higher (between 6.1 cents and 6.5 cents per share) compared to 2.4 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: