BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* Allots 3,685,650 series E shares at issue price of 0.12 zlotys ($0.03) per share to 10 investors in private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7925 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.