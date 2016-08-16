Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Daikin Industries Ltd will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 that will serve as call center - Nikkei

* Daikin industries ltd will spend about 5 billion yen ($50 million) on the Central Ho Chi Minh city facility - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2aXSmG1) Further company coverage: [6367.T ]