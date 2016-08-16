BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Daikin Industries Ltd will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 that will serve as call center - Nikkei
* Daikin industries ltd will spend about 5 billion yen ($50 million) on the Central Ho Chi Minh city facility - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2aXSmG1) Further company coverage: [6367.T ]
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.