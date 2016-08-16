Aug 16 Paramount Resources Ltd :

* Paramount resources ltd. Announces that it has extended the consent solicitation for its 2019 notes

* Minimum acceptance condition remains $100 million principal amount of notes , consent fee remains at $5.00 per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Extended expiry time of consent solicitation to holders of its senior unsecured notes due 2019 to august 17, 2016