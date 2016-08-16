Aug 16 Tucson Electric Power :
* 2016 rate settlement does not address some aspects of case
such as rate design, cost components of lost fixed cost recovery
* Settlement includes a 7.04% return on original cost rate
base (OCRB) of approximately $2.0 billion
* On Aug 15 co, other parties to TEP's pending rate case
proceeding entered settlement agreement regarding TEP's revenue
requirement
* Settlement includes increase in non-fuel retail base rates
of $81.5 million, of which, $15.2 million is contingent on
certain terms
* Settlement includes a capital structure for rate making
purposes of approximately 50.03% common equity and 49.97%
long-term debt
Source text: (bit.ly/2aZnlhS)