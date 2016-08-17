Aug 17 Ascom Holding AG :

* Closed first half-year 2016 with net revenue of 181.3 million Swiss francs (H1/2015: 201.6 million Swiss francs)

* Second half -year result will be impacted by costs for OneCompany program of about 10 million Swiss francs, which will lower annual cost base by about 10 million Swiss francs with a payback of 12 months

* H1 EBITDA of 5.2 million Swiss francs (H1/2015: 20.5 million Swiss francs) and a loss at group level of 5.6 million Swiss francs (group profit H1/2015: 11.4 million Swiss francs)

* Healthcare business expected to grow at double- digit rates in H2

* Clearly stronger second half -year expected in both divisions

* Implementation of the strategy to become a leading provider of healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions in 2020 is on track Source text - bit.ly/2bq383i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)