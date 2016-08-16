BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Nikkei:
* Yamaha Motor aims to lift global sales as high as 1.3 trillion yen ($13 bln) and bring operating profit to 74 bln yen by the end of 2018 - Nikkei
* Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in southeast asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.