BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Carnival Corp :
* Carnival Corporation and Port Everglades extend landmark agreement to 2030
* As part of addendum, Carnival Corporation will have preferential use of Cruise Terminal 4
* As part of long-term agreement, has preferential use of 3 additional terminals, Cruise Terminals 2, 21 and 26, and one additional terminal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.