COLUMN-Elliott is half way to success by forcing BHP on the defensive: Russell
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
Aug 16 Millipede Inc
* Says It Has Sold $6.2 Mln In Equity Financing - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2bcfkGg
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
MUMBAI, May 18 Shares of India's IRB InvIT Fund rose as much as 2.9 percent on their trading debut on Thursday, after the fund raised $782 million in the country's first ever infrastructure investment fund initial public offering.