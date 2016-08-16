COLUMN-Elliott is half way to success by forcing BHP on the defensive: Russell
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
Aug 16 Moody's -
* Moody's affirms JPMorgan Chase's prime and subprime SQ assessments
* Moody's - Prime servicer assessment based on Chase's above average collection abilities, above average loss mitigation, average foreclosure among others
* Moody's - Affirmed SQ assessments for JPMorgan Chase at SQ2 as a primary servicer of prime loans and at SQ2- as a primary servicer of subprime loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
MUMBAI, May 18 Shares of India's IRB InvIT Fund rose as much as 2.9 percent on their trading debut on Thursday, after the fund raised $782 million in the country's first ever infrastructure investment fund initial public offering.