UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
Aug 16 Moody's :
* Assigned AA3 rating to Louisiana's $186.715 million general obligation bonds series 2016-d
* AA3 GO rating for Louisiana reflects pressure from sharp reduction in oil prices, risks that balancing actions won't yield projected benefits Source text : bit.ly/2bckouq
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)