Argentine stock market falls 4.2 pct on back of Brazil losses
BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Argentina's main Merval stock index fell 4.2 percent on Thursday, pressured lowered by steep share losses in neighboring Brazil, local market sources said.
Aug 17 Apple Inc :
* announces environmental progress in china & applauds supplier commitment to clean energy
* Lens technology has committed to power all of its glass production for apple with 100 percent renewable energy by end of 2018
* Will partner with suppliers in china to install more than 2 gigawatts of new clean energy in coming years
* All 14 of its final assembly sites in china are now compliant with ul's zero waste to landfill validation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Stock markets in the Middle East most exposed to foreign fund flows followed global shares lower on Thursday, while the Saudi Arabian index, dominated by local investors, outperformed the region for the day and the week.