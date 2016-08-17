Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Grand City Properties SA :
* H1 rental and operating income at 209 million euros, a 46% increase to yoy
* H1 FFO I for first six months of 2016 increased to 76 million euros, 40% yoy
* Dividend policy of 50% of FFO I starting from next dividend payment in 2017, from previously 30%
* H1 EBITDA increased 107% yoy to 487 million euros
* H1 adjusted EBITDA up 44% yoy, amounted to 107 million euros for H1 2016
* H1 net profit reached eur392 million, 101% increase to H1 2015; earning per share at 2.10 euros, 43% increase yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr