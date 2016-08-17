Aug 17 Grand City Properties SA :

* H1 rental and operating income at 209 million euros, a 46% increase to yoy

* H1 FFO I for first six months of 2016 increased to 76 million euros, 40% yoy

* Dividend policy of 50% of FFO I starting from next dividend payment in 2017, from previously 30%

* H1 EBITDA increased 107% yoy to 487 million euros

* H1 adjusted EBITDA up 44% yoy, amounted to 107 million euros for H1 2016

* H1 net profit reached eur392 million, 101% increase to H1 2015; earning per share at 2.10 euros, 43% increase yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)