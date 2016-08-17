Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Gjensidige Forsikring says:
* Has in a board meeting 16 August 2016, authorised the administration to issue a subordinated bond (Restricted Tier 1 own-funds), subject to terms and general market conditions
* The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval to the bond issue in a letter dated 11 August 2016
* Issuance of a Restricted Tier 1 bond issue will be in line with existing capital strategy and financial targets
* The issue is intended to be in an interval of NOK 800-1,000 million ($97-$122 mln)
* Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has appointed DNB Markets and Nordea Markets as advisors and managers for the announced potential transaction
* The managers are mandated to arrange investor meetings commencing on 22 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr