Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 ADO Properties Sarl :
* H1 vacancy rate significantly reduced to 2.8 pct (31 december 2015: 4.0 pct)
* H1 EBITDA from rental activities rose by 41 pct, from 21.1 million euros in first half of 2015 to 29.7 million euros
* Earnings in Q2 of 2016 correspond to annualised total EBITDA of more than 61 million euros
* FFO1 (excluding income from disposals) increased by 51 pct to 19.9 million euros during first six months of 2016
* H1 significant increase in income from rental activities (+46 pct) and FFO1 (+51pct)
* H1 net asset value per share increased by 14 pct to 27.55 euros as of June 30, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.10 euros)
* Comparing Q2 2016 to Q1 2016 FFO1 increased by 11 pct
* H1 income from rental activities increased year on year by 46 pct to 41.8 million euros (H1 2015: 28.6 million euros)
* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr