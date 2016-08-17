Aug 17 St Galler Kantonalbank AG :

* H1 operating profit rose to around 90 million Swiss francs ($93.48 million), +7.1 pct. yoy

* H1 operating income of 219.4 million Swiss francs, down 2.3 pct yoy

* H1 net profit of 74 million Swiss francs, -12.6 pct yoy

* For 2016 sticks to the outlook made at the beginning of the year ($1 = 0.9628 Swiss francs)