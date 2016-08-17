Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* H1 group NRI was 95.6 million euros ($107.66 million)(6M 2015: 97.9 mln euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 85.5 million euros (6m 2015: 89.0 mln euros)
* H1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 76.1 mln euros (6M 2015: 81.3 mln euros), mainly as result of lower income in Russia
* H1 group income continues to be impacted by situation in russia with GRI of 98.5 mln euros (6M 2015: 103.6 mln euros), and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 87.6 million euros (6M 2015: 92.8 million euros)
* H1 profit before taxation was 63.7 million euros compared to a loss of 4.8 million euros in first half of 2015
* Third quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on Sept. 30, 2016 to shareholders
* We will continue to make selective asset sales and undertake acquisitions, if price and opportunity are compelling- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr