Aug 17 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Increase in order intake in first half of 2016, from 98.7
million Swiss francs to 109.0 million Swiss francs ($113.15
million)
* In H1 increased sales in Swiss francs by 0.9% (92.9
million Swiss francs; 1st half of 2015: 92.1 million Swiss
francs)
* EBITDA of Cicor Group in first six months of 2016 totalled
5.3 million Swiss francs and was 33.6 pct below previous year's
result of 7.9 million Swiss francs
* Recorded a 10.5% higher order intake and slightly higher
sales in Swiss francs for first six months of 2016
* H1 EBIT fell by 2.2 million Swiss francs, from 3.4 million
Swiss francs to 1.2 million Swiss francs
* H1 net result of -0.6 million Swiss francs (1st half of
2015: 0.6 million Swiss francs
* Large order intake and slight growth in sales in first
half of 2016
* Cicor is expecting a higher order intake, moderate
increases in sales and a turnaround in results for complete 2016
financial year
* Based on successfully acquiring new customers and higher
order intake, an upturn in sales is expected in 2017
