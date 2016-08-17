Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Says good progress on capital and cash
* H1 gross operational result down 39 pct to 320 million euros ($360.3 million), including negative impact of exceptional weather of 44 million euros (half-year 2015: 527 million euros)
* Solvency II net capital generation was 66 million euros, after impact of exceptional weather of 33 million euros, equivalent to underlying net capital generation of 99 million euros
* H1 gross written premiums 834 million euros versus 776 million euros a year ago
* H1 net IFRS income is 925 million versus loss of eur 533 million year ago
* Cash interim dividend of 0.10 euros per ordinary share
* "With our h1 sf ratio at 173 pct are now in upper half of our target capital range."
* "We are taking steps to exit unprofitable market segments and reduce costs to drive profitable growth"
* Says committed to delivering on the targeted solvency II net capital generation of 200-250 million euros per year
* Says operational cost discipline is essential to improve profitability and our target is to bring costs below 560 million euros in 2018
* We expect introduction of Delta Lloyd APF will contribute to building profitable volume in a sizeable market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
