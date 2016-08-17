Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Sixt Leasing SE :
* H1 consolidated revenue up by 7.4 pct to 353.4 million euros ($397.75 million)
* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) grow above average by 18.2 pct to 16.2 million euros, and even by 26.9 pct in Q2
* Looking ahead to full fiscal year 2016, managing board of Sixt Leasing SE projects further growth in contract portfolio
* Managing board confirms economic targets for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
