Aug 17 Starbreeze AB :
* Modifies convertible bond terms to increase financial transparency
* Has agreed changes with Smilegate Holdings Inc as holder of 215 million Swedish crowns
convertible bond issued in February 2016
* Parties have agreed to substitute certain bond terms with issuance of separate warrants
for subscription
* Changes will impact Starbreeze's accounting from Q2 2016 as full value of converted bond
under new agreement won't have to be re-assessed to market value each quarter
* Board intends to seek renewed 10 pct issuance authority from extra general meeting to be
called
