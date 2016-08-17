Aug 17 Sensorion SA :

* Exercise of a second tranche of 3 million ($3.38 million)of notes with warrants

* Issuance of an additional 500 tranche warrants as agreed in the original November 2015 contract Source text: bit.ly/2aYpUhc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)