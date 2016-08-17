BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Investor AB
* CEO change at Aleris
* Says board of directors at Aleris has appointed Alexander Wennergren Helm as new CEO
* Says Liselott Kilaas, who has been the CEO of Aleris for three years, will continue to work in different capacities for Patricia Industries and Investor AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.