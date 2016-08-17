BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc :
* HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before income tax of 91.38 billion naira versus 63.11 billion naira year ago
* HY group net interest income of 79.12 billion naira versus 80.12 billion naira year ago
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.