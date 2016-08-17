BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Emira Property Fund :
* Reviewed financial results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend distribution declaration
* Says final dividend of 75.76 cents per share has been declared for six months to June 30 2016
* Total FY 2016 distributions per share 146.10 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.