Aug 17 Admiral Group Plc :

* Admiral Group Plc results for the six months ended 30 june 2016

* Admiral has also declared a record interim dividend of 174.7 mln stg (62.9 pence per share), up from 140.2 mln stg(51.0 pence per share) for H1 2015

* Interim dividend includes 33 mln stg (11.9 pence per share) of additional return of capital as a result of strong solvency ratio

* UK's decision to leave EU (Brexit) resulted in market volatility which impacted solvency ratio

* Group profit before tax 193 mln stg versus 186 mln stg +4 pct

* International car insurance losses totalled 12.9 mln stg (H1 2015: 11.2 mln stg).

* Solvency ratio (post dividend) 180 pct versus 206 pct (FY 2015)

* UK car insurance profit increased by 2 pct to 222.8 mln stg(H1 2015: 219.2 mln stg).

* Significant downwards movements in risk free interest rates during 2016 led to an increase in regulatory valuation of uk car insurance business claims liabilities

* This amounted to a downwards movement of approximately 20 pct in solvency ratio terms following eu referendum result

* Market volatility that resulted from Brexit has adversely impacted group's solvency position at end of first half

* This is due to an increased regulatory valuation of claims liabilities, in particular in relation to longer dated potential ppo claims, and hence reduced capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)