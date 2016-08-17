Aug 17 Biogaia says:

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 136.0 million (134.0).

* Q2 Net sales in Business Unit Paediatrics reached SEK 106.7 million (108.8).

* Q2 operating profit excluding IBT was sek 53.4 million (48.4) and including IBT, operdating profit was SEK 53.4 million.

* Profit after tax excluding IBT was SEK 38.6 million (40.4)

* Second quarter earnings were driven by very strong sales in Europe where the Easy Dropper launch continues, strong sales in Asia and modest sales in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)