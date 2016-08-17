BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 17 Nexstim Oyj :
* H1 net sales 892.5 million euros ($1.00 billion) versus 643.2 million euros year ago
* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016
* Due to lower level of operational expenses, loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd