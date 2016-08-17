BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Aug 17 Consort Medical Plc :
* Says Richard Cotton, group chief financial officer will be leaving business after interim results in Dec. 2016
* Says will be leaving business in order to accept position of chief financial officer at Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
