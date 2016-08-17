BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Aug 17 Medivir
* Medivir licenses rights to MIV-802 to trek therapeutics
* Says Medivir is entitled to receive milestones based on successful clinical development and royalties capped at a mid-teens percentage upon commercialization of MIV-802 containing products
* Says BioPhausia, a subsidiary of Medivir, is granted options to commercialize MIV-802 containing products in the Nordics and certain Western European countries
* Says other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
* MIV-802 is under development for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection
