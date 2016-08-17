BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 17 Comair Ltd :
* Negotiations to potentially acquire a company have been terminated for moment
* Shareholders are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in their securities
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus