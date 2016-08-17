BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Deutsche Boerse Ag :
* Says final number of Deutsche Boerse shares tendered under exchange offer amounted to 89.04 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares
* This represents final outcome of exchange offer
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.