UPDATE 4-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.
Aug 17 Comptel Oyj :
* Received multi-year service frame agreement from Saudi Arabian customer
* Value of contract is approximately 2 million euros ($2.25 million) covering a broad range of software-related services Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.
* Hung Kenneth resigned as chairman of Board and will remain as an executive director