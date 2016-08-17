Aug 17 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs second annex to deal with Re-Bau Sp. z o.o. raising value of deal to 6.3 million zlotys ($1.66 million)

* the deal signe din Dec. 2015 concerns delivery of installation works, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8030 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)