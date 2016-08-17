BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Msg Networks Inc
* The Madison Square Garden Company acquires 12 percent stake in Townsquare
* Townsquare's CEO Steven Price is purchasing 50,000 shares of GE Capital's class C common stock, which will convert to class A shares
* MSG purchased about 3.2 million shares of GE Capital's class C common stock in a private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.