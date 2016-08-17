BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Chemical Financial Corp :
* Chemical Financial Corporation announces third quarter cash dividend
* Declared a Q3 2016 cash dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.