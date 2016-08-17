BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Ply Gem Holdings Inc :
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing
* Will not receive any proceeds from resale of co's common stock by selling stockholders
* In addition, selling stockholders may offer for sale up to aggregate of 47.96 shares of co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2bmYsOi) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.