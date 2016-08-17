BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Russian Aquaculture :
* Says Mikhail Kenin increases his stake in company to 23.519 percent from 11.142 percent Source text: bit.ly/2bypCQG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hung Kenneth resigned as chairman of Board and will remain as an executive director