BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 (Reuters) -
* Buckeye partners lp says expect to maintain quarterly distribution growth of $0.0125 per quarter for 2016
* Buckeye partners lp says expected 2016 growth capital of $300 million to $340 million Source text (bit.ly/2b4nBLv)
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)