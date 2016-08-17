BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Kerevitas Gida :
* Q2 revenue of 125.4 million lira ($42.81 million) versus 111.6 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 14.1 million lira versus loss of 13.9 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9292 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hung Kenneth resigned as chairman of Board and will remain as an executive director