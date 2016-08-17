BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 (Reuters) -
* United bankshares said in talks to acquire Cardinal Financial- Bloomberg, citing sources
* United could announce a deal to buy Cardinal, which has total assets of $4.2 billion, as soon as this week- Bloomberg, citing sources Source (bloom.bg/2bdvNdo)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.