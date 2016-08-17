BRIEF-Arcoma elects Lars Kvarnhem as new chairman
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 17 Pulsion Medical Systems SE :
* Concludes cooperation agreement with CNSystems
* Expects investment costs for this project in the amount of approximately 8.5 million euros ($9.58 million)
* Significant sales revenues from the product are expected in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ELECTS LARS KVARNHEM AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd