BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Ingredion Inc:
* Ingredion to acquire rice starch & flour business in Thailand
* Details of transaction have not been disclosed
* Definitive agreement to acquire rice starch and rice flour business from Sun Flour Industry Co, Ltd. based in Banglen, Thailand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)