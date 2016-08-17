BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Frigo-pak Gida Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* To increase capital to 5.5 million lira ($1.88 million) from 5.0 million lira through private placement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9324 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hung Kenneth resigned as chairman of Board and will remain as an executive director