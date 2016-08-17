BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Bilici Yatirim
* Q2 revenue of 19.1 million lira ($6.52 million) versus 23.4 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 2.0 million lira versus 866,104 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9292 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
* Hung Kenneth resigned as chairman of Board and will remain as an executive director