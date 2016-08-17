BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Bell Canada:
* Redeem on Sept. 16, 2016, prior to maturity, all of outstanding $700 million principal amount of 5.00% debentures, series M-18, due Feb 15, 2017
* Series m-18 debentures to be redeemed at $1,017.580 per $1,000 of principal amount of debentures plus $4.384 for accrued,unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)