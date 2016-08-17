Aug 17 Stern Groep NV :

* H1 net sales increased by 9.0 pct to 562.4 million euros ($633.88 million)

* H1 net EBITDA 12.7 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* H1 income after taxes increased to 5.2 million euros (H1 2015: 3.4 million euros), an increase of 52 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)